Dent One Day Volume Reaches $32.32 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Dent has a market cap of $140.91 million and $32.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00789240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00037766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.75 or 0.04679911 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

