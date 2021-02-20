Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197,485.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 44.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 78.2% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $485,999.77 and approximately $197,485.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

