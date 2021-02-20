DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $256.15 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $256.15 million and approximately $775,616.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00017337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.77 or 0.00485297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00400375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00027773 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

