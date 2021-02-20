Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Dev Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00012656 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.06 million and $485,907.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.