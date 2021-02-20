DeVault (DVT) Trading 401.4% Higher This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 401.4% higher against the dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $61,313.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007138 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008038 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 394,757,368 coins and its circulating supply is 372,155,992 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

