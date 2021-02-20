DeVault Price Tops $0.0091 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeVault has traded 280.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $12,528.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 394,910,524 coins and its circulating supply is 351,596,351 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

