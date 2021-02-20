DEX Price Hits $0.0481 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, DEX has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $9.21 million and $33.33 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.67 or 0.00840595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00039147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00057224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.94 or 0.04819114 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

