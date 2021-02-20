dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $3.31

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00005847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.25 or 0.04647220 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

