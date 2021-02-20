DIA (DIA) Market Cap Tops $85.13 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One DIA token can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00005328 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $85.13 million and $66.35 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIA has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00461874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00397248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026292 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

