Diamond Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $1,847.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001287 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00112300 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,573,848 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.