Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $58.84

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $58.84 or 0.00103697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $796,140.83 and $492,183.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.00486307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00401113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

