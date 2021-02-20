Digital Insurance Token Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $718,512.06 and approximately $761.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00449965 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.