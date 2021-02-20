DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $893,111.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $893,111.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00525316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033560 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.10 or 0.02561713 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

