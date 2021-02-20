DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Tops $893,111.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $893,111.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00525316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033560 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.10 or 0.02561713 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

