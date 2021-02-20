Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Achieves $104,135.19

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $104,135.19 and approximately $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,296.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.39 or 0.03535577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00416393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.73 or 0.01267824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00465685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.52 or 0.00427249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00301742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,995,578 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

