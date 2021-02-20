DigitalNote Trading Up 51.2% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $13.84 million and $473,605.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00457676 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,030,094,250 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,561,553 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.