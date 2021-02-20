Digitex City One Day Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00789558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057347 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.82 or 0.04683783 BTC.

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

