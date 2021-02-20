Digitex Futures Market Cap Tops $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

