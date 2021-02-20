Digitex Futures Market Capitalization Achieves $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.74 or 0.00814349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00040307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.77 or 0.04971897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018282 BTC.

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

