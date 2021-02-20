DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.64 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $364.60 or 0.00651984 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $42.64 million and approximately $158,630.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 116,938 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

