DMScript Price Down 29% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $502,152.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00077745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00403572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027974 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

