DNotes Trading Down 72% Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DNotes has traded down 72% against the dollar. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $9,508.91 and $12,735.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 151.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

