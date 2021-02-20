Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $158.92 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

