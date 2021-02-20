Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0547 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and approximately $3.06 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00402625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,454,754,932 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

