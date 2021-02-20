Dogecoin Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and $3.06 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00402625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,454,754,932 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

