DPRating Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $534,962.70 and approximately $45,490.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00795631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00057256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.10 or 0.04694774 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.