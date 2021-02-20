DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0300 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $261,504.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

