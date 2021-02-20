DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.70 Million

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce $229.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $234.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $554.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $577.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $823.81 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $864.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $60.91 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

