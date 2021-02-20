DragonVein (DVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,296.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $713.73 or 0.01267824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.52 or 0.00427249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

