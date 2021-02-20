DREP Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $35.64 million and $7.04 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00788495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00055236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.49 or 0.04656579 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.