DuckDaoDime Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $93.82 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for about $90.63 or 0.00158759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,249 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.