DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.60. DURECT shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 2,746,816 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DURECT by 535.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $237,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

