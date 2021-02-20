Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.09 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $71.01 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.00768821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00056856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.61 or 0.04718936 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

