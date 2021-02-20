Dusk Network Market Capitalization Achieves $70.46 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $70.46 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.00808413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00038334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.17 or 0.04954510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

