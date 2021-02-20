Dynamic (DYN) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $11,541.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.69 or 0.03382535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.01 or 0.00399098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.27 or 0.01181392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.14 or 0.00451947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00400350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00286222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,297,910 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars.

