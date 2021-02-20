Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $110,929.25 and $85,741.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00072574 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002311 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010191 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,825 coins and its circulating supply is 371,989 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

