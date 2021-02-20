e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $966,376.56

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1,617.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 76.9% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $966,376.56 and $25.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,834 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,535 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

