Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. 2,662,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.