Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Reduced by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 2,662,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

