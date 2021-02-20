Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 12.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

EV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

