Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.21. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 31,650 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

