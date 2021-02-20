eBoost (EBST) Trading 53.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 53.8% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $506,465.74 and $6,375.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00408998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

