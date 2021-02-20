EchoLink Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. EchoLink has a market cap of $959,332.35 and approximately $121,068.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00826355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00038664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.14 or 0.04899867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018412 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

