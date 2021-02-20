EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $419,937.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,860.01 or 0.99812024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003481 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

