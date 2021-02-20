Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0267

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $145.35 million and $3.07 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,030,997,613 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,698,190 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

