Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,082. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

