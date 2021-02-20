Effect.AI Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.55 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 58.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 115.7% against the dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $660,444.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00253975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.36 or 0.03030138 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

