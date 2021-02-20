Effect.AI (EFX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 122.9% higher against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $23.65 million and $1.02 million worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00246564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.95 or 0.02909347 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

Effect.AI Token Trading

