EHAVE (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Shares Up 30.9%

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF)’s stock price shot up 30.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 3,410,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,962,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18.

EHAVE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EHVVF)

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

