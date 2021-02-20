Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234,512 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.35% of Elastic worth $44,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Elastic by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Elastic by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Elastic stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

